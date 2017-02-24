GPF vs Winners Connection, Western Tigers vs Santos

Western Tigers resume their storied rivalry with Santos while Guyana Police Force (GPF) engages Winners Connection today in the semi-final round of the Limacol Football Championship, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

The contest between Western Tigers and Santos at 21:00hrs will be the second meeting of the teams thus far in the year, with the former holding the edge, via a comfortable 3-0 win.

The West Ruimveldt unit sealed their place in the final four, after dethroning former champ Milerock by a 1-0 margin in the quarterfinal round in Linden.

The Tigers possess a formidable strike-force consisting of Andrew Murray Jr, Joshua Britton, Devon Millington, Darren Benjamin, Randolph Wagner, Dwayne McLennon, Stellon David and Hubert Pedro.