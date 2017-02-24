Limacol Football Championship
Semi-finals at GFC tonight
GPF vs Winners Connection, Western Tigers vs Santos
Western Tigers resume their storied rivalry with Santos while Guyana Police Force (GPF) engages Winners Connection today in the semi-final round of the Limacol Football Championship, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
The contest between Western Tigers and Santos at 21:00hrs will be the second meeting of the teams thus far in the year, with the former holding the edge, via a comfortable 3-0 win.
The West Ruimveldt unit sealed their place in the final four, after dethroning former champ Milerock by a 1-0 margin in the quarterfinal round in Linden.
The Tigers possess a formidable strike-force consisting of Andrew Murray Jr, Joshua Britton, Devon Millington, Darren Benjamin, Randolph Wagner, Dwayne McLennon, Stellon David and Hubert Pedro.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Third term case for CCJ
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments