Limacol Football Championship

Semi-finals at GFC tonight

GPF vs Winners Connection, Western Tigers vs Santos

Western Tigers resume their storied rivalry with Santos while Guyana Police Force (GPF) engages Winners Connection today in the semi-final round of the Limacol Football Championship, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

The contest between Western Tigers and Santos at 21:00hrs will be the second meeting of the teams thus far in the year, with the former holding the edge, via a comfortable 3-0 win.

The West Ruimveldt unit sealed their place in the final four, after dethroning former champ Milerock by a 1-0 margin in the quarterfinal round in Linden.

The Tigers possess a formidable strike-force consisting of Andrew Murray Jr, Joshua Britton, Devon Millington, Darren Benjamin, Randolph Wagner, Dwayne McLennon, Stellon David and Hubert Pedro.

