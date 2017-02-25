Beaton upbeat about contest against England

By Royston Alkins

National fast bowler Ronsford Beaton, who is the lone Guyanese in the President’s XI team to face England Monday in a warm-up match ahead of the One-Day International Series against West Indies, said that the call-up is a clear indication of his hard work and the execution of solid advice given to him by International stars like South African Hashim Amla and West Indian Dwayne Bravo.

“Getting the call-up in the President’s XI to play against the England team is a good one for me knowing that I was left out of the Guyana team last year, so this call up just proves a lot. You know, I worked hard for it and I’ve been in the gym getting strong in areas that I need to get strong in.”

The right-arm fast-bowler also indicted that he is bowling a lot in the nets and working on a few tricks. He added that the call-up was a big boost for his career moving forward.

