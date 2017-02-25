Contrasting wins for Bulls, Jets in LABA U23 c/ships
Half Mile Bulls and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured contrasting wins when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) U23 championships continued on Tuesday.
Bulls made light work of Christianburg Pistons 86-21 at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hardcourt in Linden, to secure their second group-A win in as many games.
National player Terron Welch recorded a tournament high 40 points in the rout. On the other hand, Amelia’s Ward Jets maintained their unbeaten record in group-B, downing Victory Valley Royals 61-50.
Vibert Benjamin top scored for Jets with 25 points while Akini Wilson and Shannon Cadogan assisted with 13 and 11 points respectively. For the loser, Yannick Tappin and Daniel Lee netted 16 and 12 points apiece.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments