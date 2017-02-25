Contrasting wins for Bulls, Jets in LABA U23 c/ships

Half Mile Bulls and Amelia’s Ward Jets secured contrasting wins when the Linden Amateur Basketball Association (LABA) U23 championships continued on Tuesday.

Bulls made light work of Christianburg Pistons 86-21 at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hardcourt in Linden, to secure their second group-A win in as many games.

National player Terron Welch recorded a tournament high 40 points in the rout. On the other hand, Amelia’s Ward Jets maintained their unbeaten record in group-B, downing Victory Valley Royals 61-50.

Vibert Benjamin top scored for Jets with 25 points while Akini Wilson and Shannon Cadogan assisted with 13 and 11 points respectively. For the loser, Yannick Tappin and Daniel Lee netted 16 and 12 points apiece.

