Eastman wins Courts 40-mile race in B/ce

National rider, Hamza Eastman secured his first victory of the season on Thursday, sprinting away with the spoils of the Courts 40-mile ‘Mash Day’ road race in Berbice.

After lurking in the shadows on the lower podium steps for the last three races, the Team Coco’s standout had the coming out party for his 2017 campaign. He bested a quality field of wheelsmen which included his ever improving club mate, Jamal John and last year’s race winner, Orville Hinds who joined him on the podium.

Team Evolution’s Paul DeNobrega’s stellar season continued with him finishing fourth while Shaquel Agard and Michael Anthony completed the top sox positions for the fixture which started in New Amsterdam, proceeded to Adventure and returned to the point of origin for the finish.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.