Eastman beats John in thrilling sprint finish

Team Coco’s once again defied the odds and finished first and second in yesterday’s R&R International sponsored 40-mile road race.

It was deja vu as Hamza Eastman took the spoils ahead of his club mate, Jamaul John in a thrilling six-man sprint finish.

Eastman stopped the clock at one hour, 31 minutes and 36 seconds for the 26th annual fixture which started outside the Ocean View Hotel, proceeded to Mahaica and returned to the starting point for the finish.