Peters nets hat trick as Masters Academy schools St Rose’s High 8-1

Masters Academy humbled St. Rose’s High School 8-1 when the fifth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

Calvin Peters recorded a hat-trick on either side of halftime in the 11th, 44th and 62nd minute. He was supported by Andel Smith who recorded a brace in the 37th and 64th minute.