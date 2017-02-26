Peters nets hat trick as Masters Academy schools St Rose’s High 8-1
Masters Academy humbled St. Rose’s High School 8-1 when the fifth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football championships continued yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.
Calvin Peters recorded a hat-trick on either side of halftime in the 11th, 44th and 62nd minute. He was supported by Andel Smith who recorded a brace in the 37th and 64th minute.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
