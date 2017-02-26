Romain, Bryan to clash in final

By Royston Alkins

Nicholus Romain and Nigel Bryan served, looped and smashed their way to the final of the Guyana Table Tennis Association in association with the Forbes Burnham Foundation, handicap table tennis tournament held at the Guyana National Gymnasium, yesterday.

Romain, the 2016 National Under 15 champion had in the semi-finals defeated Caribbean Pre-cadet 11 years-and-under champion Kaysan Ninvalle by three sets to one to reach the final.