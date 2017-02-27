Dabicharran lends support to proposed Region 8 Football Association

The proprietor of Dabi’s Variety Store has boldly given financial support for the proposed formation of a Region 8 football association.

The financial assistance, through the store’s Natura Milk brand, is expected to boost the efforts of the North Pakarimas Sports and Culture Association in its drive to ensure that footballers in both sub regions of Region 8 can effectively compete in a number of national football competitions.

Managing Director of Dabi’s Variety Store, Seearam ‘Dabi’ Dabicharran said that while he loves sport he firmly believes that lending the much needed assistance to the youths primarily from the hinterland community is his primary focus.

He noted that his vision is similar to those within the hinterland community who want to see players from the community make the national football team.