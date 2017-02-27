Fitness Challenge, a test of fitness says Jamie Mc Donald

Athletes and sporting fans mark your calendars, the Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’ returns to the National Park for its third staging on March 5.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday during the official launch of the fixture at The Strip in the Giftland Mall.

The CrossFit-style challenge will be the ultimate test of fitness and athleticism.

It will require speed, coordination, aerobic and muscular endurance, experience with Olympic lifts, raw strength, skill, and a healthy serving of guts, determination and power.