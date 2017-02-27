Leveridge, Roach out of President’s XI squad

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, CMC – The fast bowling pair of Reynard Leveridge and Kemar Roach have been withdrawn from the WICB President’s XI squad for today’s 50-overs clash with touring England at Warner Park.

Rookie Leveridge, 26, has been ruled out through injury while Roach, a Test bowler, has pulled out due to “personal reasons”, a West Indies Cricket Board statement said yesterday.

Both players campaigned in the just concluded Regional Super50, and played in the final for their respective franchises.

Leveridge represented Jamaica Scorpions, taking nine wickets in as many games while Roach, who has already played 37 Tests, picked up 12 wickets from seven outings.

They have been replaced by Delorn Johnson and Obed McCoy, both left-arm seamers.

Johnson, 28, is a West Indies A player who endured a disappointing Regional Super50 campaign for Windward Islands Volcanoes while the 20-year-old McCoy turned out for the West Indies Under-19s.

The game is the final warm-up game for England before they take on West Indies in three One-Day Internationals starting Friday in Antigua.