West Demerara scamper home by 15 runs
By Royston Alkins
West Demerara Secondary School continued its unbeaten run in the Guyana Cricket Board/National Secondary School Cricket League when they scampered past St. Cuthbert’s Mission Secondary by 15 runs at the St. Cuthbert’s Mission Community Center ground, yesterday to win the first Demerara semifinal.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Mashramani 2017 scenes
-
Need a ride?
-
Third term case for CCJ
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says
-
PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar
I never claimed to have an MBA from Harvard University
Comments
About these comments