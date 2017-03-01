Bryan storms to handicap title

By Royston Alkins

A series of sporting activities in memory of the 94th birth anniversary of Guyana’s first executive president, Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, ended Sunday night at the National Gymnasium with former national men’s singles champion Nigel Bryan carting of the handicap table tennis tournament.

In a final watched by a fair sized crowd, Bryan defeated rising star Nicholus Romain 3-1, in a match that was fast-paced and entertaining.