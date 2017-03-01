Chase Academy thrashes Mahaicony Secondary

By: Royston Alkins

Defending champions, Chase Academy, came a step closer to retaining the Guyana Cricket Board, Ministry of Education, National Secondary Schools limited-overs title after they defeated Mahaicony Secondary by eight wickets at the Fairfield Sports club ground, yesterday.

Mahaicony’s skipper and National Under 15 player, Shoaib Shaw won the toss and opted to take the first strike on a wicket that had a bit of moisture, a decision that was soon regretted by the hosts.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.