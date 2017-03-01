Dowrich, Cummins out of 13-man squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Batsman Shane Dowrich and fast bowler Miguel Cummins have been chopped from the 15-man squad for the three One-Day Internationals against England starting here Friday.

Miguel Cummins
Miguel Cummins
Shane Dowrich

Dowrich is yet to make his debut in ODIs while fellow Barbadian Cummins has two played two games.

The 13-man squad will now turn their attention to finalising preparation for the opening ODI at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, with the second game set for the same venue on Sunday.

Kensington Oval in Barbados will host the final encounter on March 9.

SQUAD – Jason Holder (captain), Devendra Bishoo, Carlos Brathwaite, Kraigg Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, Shannon Gabriel, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.

 

 

 

