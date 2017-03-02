Mahadeo, Lynch looking to repeat at Sunday’s Fitness Challenge

For the past two years when the calendar flips to March the nation’s fittest gladiators lock in to do battle for supremacy in the National Park.

This year will be no different as the trend continues on Sunday with the third installment of the Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge.’…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Foreign teams for third annual Faye Joseph dominoes competition

default placeholder

Allen confident Tigers can win tournament

National Gymnasium, CASH for upgrade – Chris Jones

default placeholder

Guptill’s blistering ton fashions NZ win over South Africa

default placeholder

Beal leads Wizards past Golden State

default placeholder

National U17 footballers win warm up matches ahead of Martinique tourney

default placeholder

Several overseas players pull out of Super League final in Pakistan

default placeholder

NA Warriors in come-from-behind win over Hopetown Steelers

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Mashramani 2017 scenes

  6. Need a ride?

  7. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  8. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  9. CH&PA Board dissolved over rancour, little work, Harmon says


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Making it safer

President urges men to assume their rightful place:

GALLERY: Smash up!

Old habits die hard

Easy on the eye

An individual costume float

GALLERY: A look back at Thursday’s Mashramani Float Parade

GALLERY: Maha Shivaraatri prayers at Cove and John Ashram