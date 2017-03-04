Demerara, Essequibo select teams to contest the GCB U15 Inter-County One-Day competition

By Royston Alkins

National youth cricketer Sheldon Charles will lead Essequibo in the upcoming Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Under-15 limited overs Inter-County competition starting March 14.

Charles, who scored two centuries in two practice matches, aimed at giving the players from the Cinderella county match preparation, will be hoping to carry his good form in the Inter-County tournament when Essequibo face Berbice and Demerara.

Secretary of the Essequibo Cricket Board, Aotto Christiani said that he was pleased with the teams batting.