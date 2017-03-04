Western Tigers receive Stag Nations Cup winnings
Recently crowned Stag Nations Cup football champions Western Tigers collected their winnings yesterday at a simple presentation ceremony held at the Ansa McAl Boardroom, Beterverwagting (BV).
The West Ruimveldt unit walked away with the $2,000,000 first prize and championship trophy after crushing Santos 3-0 in the final at the Georgetown Football Club ground, Bourda, on February 4th.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
