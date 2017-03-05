CONCACAF president to visit Guyana next month

President of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football Victor Montagliani is scheduled to visit Guyana next month.

According to a press release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), “President Victor Montagliani will visit Guyana between the 13th and 15th March, and has praised the new leadership of the Guyana Football Federation for the progress it has made so far in moving football forward”.

Montagliani's visit will be the second by a major official of the world governing body to local shores following the recent two day tour of FIFA Director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa Veron Mosengo-Omba.