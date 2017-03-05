Den Amstel hammer Wales 14-0 to reach semis

Defending champion Pouderoyen sealed their place in the semi-finals of the Den Amstel Mash Knockout Cup, crushing Stewartville 5-0 Friday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

Alonzo Bowman broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when he latched onto a pass from Morgan Denny before racing into the box and finishing past the opposing custodian.

Bowman completed his double 10 minutes later to extend his team's lead, slotting home into the back of the net after a shot from Quessi Alleyne struck the woodwork and fell into his path.