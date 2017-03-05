Meusa wins Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tournament

Top player Wendell Meusa yesterday played unbeaten to win the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Trophy Stall-sponsored one-day FIDE Rapid Chess tournament held at the National Resource Center on Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands.

Meusa ended with the maximum seven points from the seven round Swiss system tournament.

In the key encounter Meusa, playing with the black pieces, defeated Anthony Drayton in their top-of-the-table round four clash. It was Drayton’s only loss of the tournament and he ended in second place with six points. Chino Chung with five points was third while five players Saeed Ali, Davion Mars, Maria Varona-Thomas, Joshua Gopaul and Andre Jaganandan were locked on four points each. A further six players, Waveney and Mellisha Johnson, Sophia and Joshua Singh, Jayden Taylor and Akili Theophil were tied on three points each while Rashad Hussain ended on two-and-one-half points.

Isaiah McAlman finished with one point.