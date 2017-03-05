Meusa wins Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tournament

Top player Wendell Meusa yesterday played unbeaten to win the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) Trophy Stall-sponsored one-day FIDE Rapid Chess tournament held at the National Resource Center on Woolford Avenue, Thomas Lands.

Wendell Meusa

Meusa ended with the maximum seven points from the seven round Swiss system tournament.

In the key encounter Meusa, playing with the black pieces, defeated Anthony Drayton in their top-of-the-table round four clash. It was Drayton’s only loss of the tournament and he ended in second place with six points. Chino Chung with five points was third while five players Saeed Ali, Davion Mars, Maria Varona-Thomas, Joshua Gopaul and Andre Jaganandan were locked on four points each. A further six players, Waveney and Mellisha Johnson, Sophia and Joshua Singh, Jayden Taylor and Akili Theophil were tied on three points each while Rashad Hussain ended on two-and-one-half points.

Isaiah McAlman finished with one point.

More in Sports

Sir Leon Lessons steamroll Brickdam Secondary 13-0

Mohammed says Windies still threats despite loss

default placeholder

CONCACAF president to visit Guyana next month

Windies let down by fielding, says Law

default placeholder

Den Amstel hammer Wales 14-0 to reach semis

Sammy, Samuels set to play final despite security concerns

Lyon takes 8-50 as India crash for 189

default placeholder

Bodybuilding federation wants to create incentive programme for coaches

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Three estates to be kept

  6. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  7. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  8. 15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

  9. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas

GALLERY: President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas

100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer