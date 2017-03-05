Sammy, Samuels set to play final despite security concerns

LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC – Two-time Twenty20 World Cup-winning captain, Darren Sammy, along with West Indies teammate Marlon Samuels, were expected to arrive here late yesterday for today’s controversial final of the Pakistan Super League.

Sammy’s Peshawar Zalmi clash with Quetta Gladiators in the championship final – the first time in eight years a high profile game will be staged in the volatile Pakistan city.

Darren Sammy
Marlon Samuels

Sammy and Samuels, along with Barbados-born England all-rounder, Chris Jordan, have reportedly opted to turn out for Zalmi despite heightened security fears which have already led to the mass exodus of the Gladiators’ foreign players from the T20 final.

Englishmen Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tymal Mills were all members of the Gladiators side which beat Zalmi in the first semi-final but have since returned home.

South African Rilee Roussouw and New Zealander Nathan McCullum have also opted out not to travel to Lahore for the game, further depleting the Gladiators unit for the final.

However, captain Sammy and all the Zalmi foreign players have travelled for the final, with Zalmi owner Javed Afridi confirming that all had been issued with travel visas and were expected to play. Some media reports said foreign players had been offered up to US$50 000 in bonus payments to play in the final.

Sammy has been a key member of the Zalmi side throughout the tournament, leading them brilliantly and also contributing with the bat.

Samuels, meanwhile, has been short of form in his four outings but his unbeaten 37 in the last qualifier on Friday, helped Zalmi into the final.

The game, scheduled for the Gaddafi Stadium, is set to proceed despite two bomb blasts here last month which killed 23 people and left over 100 injured.

International cricket has not been played in Pakistan since the Sri Lankan team bus was attacked by terrorist, resulting in the death of several of the security forces and injury to      players.

More in Sports

Sir Leon Lessons steamroll Brickdam Secondary 13-0

Mohammed says Windies still threats despite loss

default placeholder

CONCACAF president to visit Guyana next month

Windies let down by fielding, says Law

default placeholder

Den Amstel hammer Wales 14-0 to reach semis

default placeholder

Meusa wins Trophy Stall FIDE Rated Rapid Chess tournament

Lyon takes 8-50 as India crash for 189

default placeholder

Bodybuilding federation wants to create incentive programme for coaches

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  3. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  4. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  5. Three estates to be kept

  6. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  7. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  8. 15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

  9. PPP support for term limits has not changed – Ramotar


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas

GALLERY: President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas

100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer