Sir Leon Lessons steamroll Brickdam Secondary 13-0

Sir Leon Lessons equalled the largest margin of victory in the fifth annual Milo U18 Secondary Schools football tournament when they steamrolled Brickdam Secondary 13-0 yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground, Carifesta Avenue.

The South Ruimveldt team, led by a helmet trick from Adrian Aaron in the third, 27th, 32nd and 66th minute, equalled the record set by Morgan Learning Centre,

Meshach Barratt scored a hat-trick in the first, 33rd and 42nd minute while Amonick Muir, Richard Rayside, Shamar Carrington, Dante Yannick and Dexter Blue scored in the sixth, 26th, 44th, 47th and 64th minute each.