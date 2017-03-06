GVF AGM postponed to April 1

- Highlighting FIVB’s new regulations high on the agenda says Flores

By Royston Alkins

 

President of Guyana Volleyball Federation John Flores has confirmed that the staging of the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been postponed and will now be held April, 1.

The meeting, according to Flores, which was to be held February 25, will now be held at Olympic House, Kingston, Georgetown at 14:00 hours.

The Berbice and Demerara sub associations are expected to attend but according to reports, there is no guarantee that Essequibo, who have been inactive for some time, will attend the association’s planning meeting.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Tigers needle GPF to win Limacol c/ships

Agard wins Cheddi Jagan Memorial race in fine style

National U17 football team cops Fair Play award

Root, Woakes send Windies to series defeat

default placeholder

Man-of-the-Match Sammy lifts Zalmi to title

default placeholder

Marsh and Renshaw hit fifties to give Australia lead

Promising young cricketer Pearson receives sponsorship from ICT company and former cricketers

default placeholder

Queen’s College schools St George’s 4-0 in Milo football

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Lab tech charged with arson in DJ Magnum house fire

  2. HBO accuses Gizmos and Gadgets of infringing intellectual rights

  3. Guyanese crew remanded in St Croix after busted with over 4-tonnes of cocaine

  4. Three estates to be kept

  5. Couple charged with trafficking 15-year-old girl for sex

  6. Bad experience at Chinese restaurant

  7. Airport cop arrested for stealing passenger’s phone

  8. 15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

  9. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas

GALLERY: President meets Guyanese diaspora in Bahamas

100 years since end of Indian indentureship

Work starts on Liliendaal Bridge

Making it safer