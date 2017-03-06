GVF AGM postponed to April 1

By Royston Alkins

President of Guyana Volleyball Federation John Flores has confirmed that the staging of the federation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) has been postponed and will now be held April, 1.

The meeting, according to Flores, which was to be held February 25, will now be held at Olympic House, Kingston, Georgetown at 14:00 hours.

The Berbice and Demerara sub associations are expected to attend but according to reports, there is no guarantee that Essequibo, who have been inactive for some time, will attend the association's planning meeting.