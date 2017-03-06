National U17 football team cops Fair Play award

The Guyana National U17 boys’ team won the Fair Play award while Fruta Conquerors’ Jeremy Garrett and Raushan Ritch were named in the tournament XI at the just- concluded Tournoi Paul Chillan football tournament in Martinique.

According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), "The Fair Play Award is given to the squad that stands out for its good behavior and sportsmanship throughout the tournament.