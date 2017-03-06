Tigers needle GPF to win Limacol c/ships
A 19th minute Colin Nelson free kick secured Western Tigers the Petra Organization/Limacol football championships after they edged the Guyana Police Force (GPF) 1-0 Saturday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground.
Awarded a free kick at the top of the penalty box, Nelson, who was deployed in a central midfield role, unleashed a curling left foot strike which crashed into the crossbar and settled into the back of the net.
