NBA roundup

(The Sports Xchange) – Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 60 points, leading Golden State to victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Curry poured in 31 points and Thompson added 29 points, marking the 42d time in their careers they have both scored at least 25 or more points in a game and the seventh time this season.

Derrick Rose led the Knicks (25-38) with 28 points and Kristaps Porzingis contributed 24 points and 15 rebounds.

The Warriors (51-11) avoided a three-game losing streak. A brief 8-2 run sealed the win, putting Golden State ahead 110-101 with 1:09 left.

Pacers 97, Hawks 96

Glenn Robinson III made a 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to help Indiana overcome a six-point deficit with less than two minutes left and stun Atlanta.

The Pacers were led by Paul George with 34 points, his 11th game of 30 or more this season. George was 6-for-9 on 3-pointers. Indiana also got 16 points, four rebounds and six assists from Jeff Teague and 13 points from C.J. Miles.

Jazz 110, Kings 109 (overtime)

Rudy Gobert finished with 24 rebounds, the last one a tip on a missed shot as time expired in overtime, and Utah stunned Sacramento.

Jazz guard George Hill tried to score on a dribble drive into the lane. Hill’s floater came up short, but Gobert reached up just outside the basket cylinder and tipped it in.

Referees originally ruled goaltending but reversed the decision after a replay review.

Suns 109, Celtics 106

Eric Bledsoe had 28 points and rookie Tyler Ulis had a career-high 20 points, including a 3-pointer as time expired, in a Phoenix victory over Boston.

Isaiah Thomas had 35 points and five 3-pointers for the Celtics, who had a two-game winning streak broken.

The Suns (21-42) moved to 13-9 against the Eastern Conference.

Wizards 115, Magic 114

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points and made 8-of-10 3-pointers, including two in the final 1:06, as Washington rallied past Orlando.

Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 32 points, and John Wall had 19 points and 10 assists.

Mavericks 104, Thunder 89

Seth Curry scored 22 points to lead hot-shooting Dallas past Oklahoma City.

The Mavericks won for the fourth time in five games to climb within two games of a playoff position. Dirk Nowitzki started strong and finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double this season. Harrison Barnes added 17 points.

Russell Westbrook, the NBA’s leading scorer, seemed to be thoroughly frustrated by the Mavs, especially by the physical defense of Wesley Matthews. Westbrook scored 29 points, 14 coming in the first period, but shot only 8 of 24 to go along with six rebounds and five assists.

Westbrook also picked up his 14th technical foul on the season and a flagrant-1 foul for shoving Barnes in the third quarter.

Pelicans 105, Lakers 97

Anthony Davis had 31 points and nine rebounds as New Orleans defeated Los Angeles at Staples Center.

DeMarcus Cousins finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out with 1:55 left.

He experienced his first win in five tries with the Pelicans since being obtained from Sacramento on Feb. 20. Jrue Holiday had 20 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for New Orleans. Nick Young scored 19 points for the Lakers, who lost their seventh in a row.