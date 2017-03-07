Sammy hopes PSL final help’s country international return

LAHORE, Pakistan, CMC – Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy hopes the successful staging of the Pakistan Super League final here Sunday, can help in the country’s push to return to the international calendar.

The PSL final between the Sammy-led Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators was the first high profile game featuring foreign players to be played in Lahore. since terrorists attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in 2009, resulting in the death of security personnel and injury to several players.

While all of Gladiators’ foreign players refused to play the final owing to security concerns, Sammy had his full complement available, and he said he hoped playing had made a difference to Pakistan cricket.

“All the boys just made a decision. We are part of something … that’s for a good cause,” Sammy said.

“I’ve said it before, fans here deserve to see their players. They have not seen them in a while and having the finals here in Lahore, I’m glad I came. I’ve enjoyed it.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Darren Sammy celebrates winning the final of the Pakistan Super League on Sunday in Lahore.

“It was like playing a cricket game in any other place. I have even enjoyed the security guys as I have never seen something like this before. So hopefully it’s a step in the right direction, where things could happen. It’s small steps you have to take to get to the places you want to go.”

Sammy was joined in the final by West Indies teammate Marlon Samuels and Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan who was one of two Englishman, along with Dawid Malan, who opted to play.

Their fellow countrymen Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright and Tyman Mills all returned home after helping to guide Gladiators into the semi-final last week.

Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Reyad Emrit, Zimbabwean Sean Ervine and South African Morne van Wyk were all drafted in by Gladiators as last minute replacements for the final.

Sammy told reporters he had felt a commitment to represent Zalmi in the final and was further assured after getting the backing of his family.

“When you’ve not been a place, you always have your little doubts. You get different views, different opinions,” said the two-time T20 World Cup-winning skipper.

“But like I said, Javed (Afridi), Shahid Afridi are my family. When I spoke to my Mom she just said ‘boy just go and play, I’m on my knees praying for you.’ My wife said the same.”

He added: “What I can tell you is I’ve been here and it’s felt like playing in St Lucia, felt like playing in India, felt like playing anywhere else in the world and like I said at the toss … cricket was the winner.”

In a final played under heavy security at Gaddafi Stadium, Sammy smashed a Man-of-the-Match unbeaten 28 off 11 deliveries as Zalmi beat Gladiators by 58 runs.

No international side has toured the country in eight years, with the Pakistan Cricket Board forced to host ‘home’ games in United Arab Emirates.