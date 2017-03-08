Harding is new president of DCC 

By Royston Alkins

Members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) on Monday evening elected a new executive at the club’s `Home of Legends’ Queenstown pavilion with Patrick Harding replacing Alfred Mentore as the new president.

Mentore, who surprisingly decided not to contest the post of president stated with visible emotion:”In all humility, I will seek to clear the air and humbly support the next president and executive in the transition period. I’ve had decided not to seek re-election to office.”

Former West Indies all-rounder Roger Harper is now a vice president.