Harding is new president of DCC
-Mentore abstains from contesting elections
By Royston Alkins
Members of the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) on Monday evening elected a new executive at the club’s `Home of Legends’ Queenstown pavilion with Patrick Harding replacing Alfred Mentore as the new president.
Mentore, who surprisingly decided not to contest the post of president stated with visible emotion:”In all humility, I will seek to clear the air and humbly support the next president and executive in the transition period. I’ve had decided not to seek re-election to office.”
Former West Indies all-rounder Roger Harper is now a vice president.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
Three estates to be kept
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot
-
Permanent Secretaries reassigned
Comments
About these comments