NA Warriors beat Fyrish Black Sharks to reach final
New Amsterdam (NA) Warriors reached the final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) sanctioned Anamayah Championships crushing Fyrish Black Sharks 44-26 Sunday at the Fyrish Court.
The visitors seized control from jump ball, stormed into the lead at the end of the first period which they led 9-3.
The contest was basically sealed at the end of the third period at 35-20 with the visitors recording their best scoring effort.
