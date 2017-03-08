NA Warriors beat Fyrish Black Sharks to reach final

New Amsterdam (NA) Warriors reached the final of the Berbice Amateur Basketball Association (BABA) sanctioned Anamayah Championships crushing Fyrish Black Sharks 44-26 Sunday at the Fyrish Court.

The visitors seized control from jump ball, stormed into the lead at the end of the first period which they led 9-3.

Warriors built on their advantage in a low-scoring second quarter netting six points while their opponents scored four to enter the halftime interval ahead 15-7. The contest was basically sealed at the end of the third period at 35-20 with the visitors recording their best scoring effort.