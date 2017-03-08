Teams battle for semi-final spots in Den Amstel Mash Knockout Cup

With berths to the semi-final round still up for grabs the final two quarterfinal matches in the Den Amstel Mash Knockout Cup will take place today at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

The opening matchup at 18:30hrs will pit Eagles FC against Young Achievers while last year’s losing finalist Uitvlugt Warriors will battle Golden Warriors in the feature contest from 20:30hrs.

Defending champion Pouderoyen and tourney hosts Den Amstel sealed their   semi-final berths following lopsided quarterfinal wins at the same venue on Friday.

Pouderoyen crushed Stewartville 5-0 led by doubles from Alonzo Bowman and Quessi Alleyne while Den Amstel recorded the largest margin of victory to date, thumping Wales FC 13-0. Delon Lanferman and Andre Hector bagged hat-tricks in the rout while Travis Hilliman recorded a double.

Winner of the tournament will pocket $200,000 and the championship trophy while the runner-up will receive $100,000 and the corresponding accolade. The third and fourth placed teams will receive $75,000 and $50,000 apiece and the corresponding trophy.

Individual prizes will be awarded to the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Highest Goal Scorer (HGS), Best Goalkeeper, Most Disciplined Team and the Best Coach.

More in Sports

Harding is new president of DCC 

Second Futsal c/ships to commence Monday

default placeholder

NA Warriors beat Fyrish Black Sharks to reach final

default placeholder

Wisburg Secondary win `Screw’ Richmond Memorial  football tournament

default placeholder

Paul delighted with a maiden call-up to the Guyana Jaguars squad

Estwick: Gabriel will be missed but Cummins worthy replacement

Much still at stake in Oval ODI, reminds Estwick

default placeholder

NBA roundup

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  3. Three estates to be kept

  4. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  5. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  6. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain

  7. 15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

  8. Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot

  9. Permanent Secretaries reassigned


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas