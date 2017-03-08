Teams battle for semi-final spots in Den Amstel Mash Knockout Cup

With berths to the semi-final round still up for grabs the final two quarterfinal matches in the Den Amstel Mash Knockout Cup will take place today at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

The opening matchup at 18:30hrs will pit Eagles FC against Young Achievers while last year’s losing finalist Uitvlugt Warriors will battle Golden Warriors in the feature contest from 20:30hrs.

Defending champion Pouderoyen and tourney hosts Den Amstel sealed their semi-final berths following lopsided quarterfinal wins at the same venue on Friday.

Pouderoyen crushed Stewartville 5-0 led by doubles from Alonzo Bowman and Quessi Alleyne while Den Amstel recorded the largest margin of victory to date, thumping Wales FC 13-0. Delon Lanferman and Andre Hector bagged hat-tricks in the rout while Travis Hilliman recorded a double.

Winner of the tournament will pocket $200,000 and the championship trophy while the runner-up will receive $100,000 and the corresponding accolade. The third and fourth placed teams will receive $75,000 and $50,000 apiece and the corresponding trophy.

Individual prizes will be awarded to the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Highest Goal Scorer (HGS), Best Goalkeeper, Most Disciplined Team and the Best Coach.