Wisburg Secondary win `Screw’ Richmond Memorial football tournament
Wisburg Secondary secured the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond 2016 Football Championship by defeating Mackenzie High 2-0 Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.
With the 2017 tournament set to commence today from 14:30hrs at the same venue, the 2016 final, which was rescheduled from last year due to heavy rainfall and the unavailability of playing surfaces, was decided in favour of two-time champion Wisburg, through goals from Joel Isaacs and Brentley Allicock.
In the third place playoff, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) squeaked past Christianburg/Wismar Secondary 5-4 on penalty kicks after the two sides failed to score a goal in regulation time.
Wisburg Secondary swept the individual awards with Isaac, Allicock, Shamar Sanchez and Jonathan Copeland walking away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Most Outstanding Midfielder, Best Defender and Best Goalkeeper accolades respectively.
On hand to witness the contest were members of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) as well as teachers and parents from both schools.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
Three estates to be kept
-
Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP
Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ
Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain
-
15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother
-
Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot
-
Permanent Secretaries reassigned
Comments
About these comments