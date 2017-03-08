Wisburg Secondary win `Screw’ Richmond Memorial  football tournament

Wisburg Secondary secured the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond 2016 Football Championship by defeating Mackenzie High 2-0 Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.

With the 2017 tournament set to commence today from 14:30hrs at the same venue, the 2016 final, which was rescheduled from last year due to heavy rainfall and the unavailability of playing surfaces, was decided in  favour of two-time champion Wisburg, through goals from Joel Isaacs and Brentley Allicock.

In the third place playoff, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) squeaked past Christianburg/Wismar Secondary 5-4 on penalty kicks after the two sides failed to score a goal in regulation time.

Wisburg Secondary swept the individual awards with Isaac, Allicock, Shamar Sanchez and Jonathan Copeland walking away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Most Outstanding Midfielder, Best Defender and Best Goalkeeper accolades respectively.

On hand to witness the contest were members of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) as well as teachers and parents from both schools.

More in Sports

Harding is new president of DCC 

Second Futsal c/ships to commence Monday

default placeholder

NA Warriors beat Fyrish Black Sharks to reach final

default placeholder

Teams battle for semi-final spots in Den Amstel Mash Knockout Cup

default placeholder

Paul delighted with a maiden call-up to the Guyana Jaguars squad

Estwick: Gabriel will be missed but Cummins worthy replacement

Much still at stake in Oval ODI, reminds Estwick

default placeholder

NBA roundup

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  3. Three estates to be kept

  4. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  5. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  6. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain

  7. 15-year-old held for killing Top Cop’s brother

  8. Couple gets five years jail for CJIA VIP cocaine plot

  9. Permanent Secretaries reassigned


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas