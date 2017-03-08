Wisburg Secondary win `Screw’ Richmond Memorial  football tournament

Wisburg Secondary secured the Edward ‘Screw’ Richmond 2016 Football Championship by defeating Mackenzie High 2-0 Monday at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.

With the 2017 tournament set to commence today from 14:30hrs at the same venue, the 2016 final, which was rescheduled from last year due to heavy rainfall and the unavailability of playing surfaces, was decided in favour of two-time champion Wisburg, through goals from Joel Isaacs and Brentley Allicock.

In the third place playoff, Linden Technical Institute (LTI) squeaked past Christianburg/Wismar Secondary 5-4 on penalty kicks after the two sides failed to score a goal in regulation time.

Wisburg Secondary swept the individual awards with Isaac, Allicock, Shamar Sanchez and Jonathan Copeland walking away with the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Most Outstanding Midfielder, Best Defender and Best Goalkeeper accolades respectively.

On hand to witness the contest were members of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) as well as teachers and parents from both schools.