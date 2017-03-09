Drag racing receives shot in the arm from Mohamed’s Enterprise

DRAG-racing, the fastest growing motor sport event in Guyana, received a timely shot in the arm from Mohamed’s Enterprise.

Yesterday, the company signed on to be one of the major sponsors of the GMR&SC’s ‘Reaction Dragz’ scheduled for March 19 at the South Dakota Circuit.

GMR&SC official, Desiree Lee, who was on hand to receive the undisclosed sponsorship pact, thanked the company for their kind gesture ahead of the highly anticipated event.

Recently, GMR&SC's President, Rameez Mohamed stated:"We are expecting a big tournament. I met with the drivers and they are fascinated with the new systems that we have put in place and they are eager to race."