Futsal association has failed to carry out its mandate

Dormancy is a period in an organism’s life cycle when growth and development are temporarily halted. This description can also be applied to entities and as such, perfectly illustrates the current state of the Guyana Futsal Association, a body created by the Normalization Committee of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on October 15th, 2016.

Relative newcomer to Guyana’s political sporting landscape, Henry Chase, proprietor of the Chase Academy, was elected President, with Kenrick Noel, Mark Younge, Andrew Major and Rawle Adams voted in as, 1st Vice-President, 2nd Vice-President, Treasurer and Secretary respectively.

Following the ‘Electoral Congress’, Normalization Committee boss, Clinton Urling, said the body has the huge task of bringing the format to an organized state as well as developing and expanding the game.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Australia respect Kohli despite ‘offensive’ claims

Windies chase valuable win as whitewash looms

Drag racing receives shot in the arm from Mohamed’s Enterprise

default placeholder

ProAm card set for Giftland Mall next month

West Coast Demerara Combined prevails over West Bank Demerara

Flow now exclusive broadcast partner of CARIFTA Games

Have patience with young team, pleads Holder

default placeholder

Smith and Kohli escape charges over DRS incident

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  4. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  5. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  6. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP

  7. Nandlall objects to questioning of ex-PPP/C Cabinet members at SOCU HQ

  8. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  9. Teen confesses to killing top cop’s brother during scuffle for gold chain


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas