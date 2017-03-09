Futsal association has failed to carry out its mandate

Dormancy is a period in an organism’s life cycle when growth and development are temporarily halted. This description can also be applied to entities and as such, perfectly illustrates the current state of the Guyana Futsal Association, a body created by the Normalization Committee of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) on October 15th, 2016.

Relative newcomer to Guyana’s political sporting landscape, Henry Chase, proprietor of the Chase Academy, was elected President, with Kenrick Noel, Mark Younge, Andrew Major and Rawle Adams voted in as, 1st Vice-President, 2nd Vice-President, Treasurer and Secretary respectively.

Following the 'Electoral Congress', Normalization Committee boss, Clinton Urling, said the body has the huge task of bringing the format to an organized state as well as developing and expanding the game.