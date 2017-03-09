ProAm card set for Giftland Mall next month
-Marques to fight Venezuelan in feature bout
The ‘Gentleman’s Sport returns to the ornate splendor of the Giftland Mall on April 9 with a stacked ProAm card.
Boxing starved fans will be treated to four professional bouts along with three amateur fights at the open air arena at the Pattensen edifice.
These and other details were disclosed yesterday by Eion Jardine, a match maker within the Guyana Boxing Board of Control (GBBC).
According to Jardine, the professional segment will see the flashy Dexter 'De Kid' Marques making his highly-anticipated ring return in the feature bout of the evening.
