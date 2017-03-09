West Coast Demerara Combined prevails over West Bank Demerara

-GCB/MOE/DELAS inter-schools 50-overs cricket competition

West Coast Demerara Combined (WCDC) overcame West Bank Demerara Combined (WBDC) by seven wickets in the Guyana Cricket Board/Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society/Ministry Of Education/National Secondary Schools’ Cricket League yesterday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Community Center Ground.

Kevin Christian after stroking 41 not-out.
West Coast Demerara Combined’s Ajita Persaud (4 for 13) and Andrew Seepersaud (3 for 15) dislodged West Bank Demerara Combined for 83 all-out in.

West Bank Demerara Combined batted first and struggled to get any momentum and were dismissed for 83 all-out in the 28th of their allotted 50 overs.

Only Aaron Seepersaud showed any fight scoring 18. West Bank Demerara Combined bowling was led by Ajita Persaud who took 4 for 13 from six overs while Andrew Seepersaud supported with 3 for 15 from six overs.

West Coast Demerara Combined in reply eased to their target reaching 84 for 3 in 21.3 overs.

Kevin Christian led the way with cool 41 not-out.

Seepersaud returned with the ball to take 2 for 21 from six overs for West Coast Demerara Combined.

The West Demerara Combined will now meet Upper Demerara-East Bank Combined on March 20, at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground. However, Upper Demerara-Highway will first play East Bank Demerara today at the Bayroc ground before selecting the Upper Demerara/East Bank Combined team.

 

 

