CYCLING

Three events scheduled for Phagwah weekend

Cycling fans are in for a treat this weekend and Phagwah Day, as three events are organized for the city, and the open roads of all three counties.

Guyana’s premier wheelsmen will first renew their rivalry in the inner circuit of the National Park on Saturday with the staging of the Diamond Mineral Water 11-race cycle program. The event which pedals off at 09:00hrs will be headlined with the 35-lap open race which was won by Orville Hinds last year.

The Linden based rider took the spoils in a time of one hour, 19 minutes, 58 seconds.

A new junior champion will be crowned in this division since last year’s winner Raphael Leung has moved up in the ranks, while Junior Niles will look to defend the veteran’s category.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

WI tumble to worst-ever England defeat

Windies weren’t up to scratch- Holder

International Women’s Day celebrated with Women’s Sevens Rugby exhibition games

New Zealand vs South Africa

default placeholder

Caribbean Premier League

default placeholder

GHB/Smalta U14 League

default placeholder

Guyana ascends to 131st in FIFA’s latest rankings

Den Amstel Mash Football Championship

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  7. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Ramayya says leaning towards joining PPP


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Parking meter marker

Spanish Ambassador leaves:

UNICEF Representative paid a courtesy call

A watery detour on Carifesta

Bringing down a tree the old fashioned way:

Saturday market

Photos

President David Granger met the Guyanese diaspora in The Bahamas