Cycling fans are in for a treat this weekend and Phagwah Day, as three events are organized for the city, and the open roads of all three counties.

Guyana’s premier wheelsmen will first renew their rivalry in the inner circuit of the National Park on Saturday with the staging of the Diamond Mineral Water 11-race cycle program. The event which pedals off at 09:00hrs will be headlined with the 35-lap open race which was won by Orville Hinds last year.

The Linden based rider took the spoils in a time of one hour, 19 minutes, 58 seconds.

A new junior champion will be crowned in this division since last year's winner Raphael Leung has moved up in the ranks, while Junior Niles will look to defend the veteran's category.