CONCACAF president to launch U15 tournament

CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani will launch the Guyana Football Federation (GFF)/ Frank Watson national U15 tournament during his upcoming two-day visit to local shores next week.

Montagliani will visit Guyana Tuesday and Wednesday.

The event, which mirrors the nationwide Namilco Thunderbolt Flour U17 championship, was made possible following a partnership between the federation and the Pele FC Alumni corporation.

The tournament,which is named after the first president of Pele FC, will be launched at 15:00hrs at the National Gymnasium. The organization has provided financial assistance as well as equipment towards the staging of the championship until 2021.

According to an official release from the GFF, President Wayne Forde said “This is the next big step in the roll-out of the GFF’s comprehensive, national youth football development programme for Guyana. This league will lay strong foundations for the future success of the game and give more young talented players the opportunity to reach their full potential.

“We are excited that the CONCACAF President Victor Montagliani will be here to launch this groundbreaking tournament, and we are also extremely grateful to our partners in the Pele Alumni for providing such a fantastic commitment to support youth development” Forde said. Pele Alumni member John Yates said “The purpose of this tournament is to assist with the development of youth football in Guyana and the utilisation of football as a vehicle to promote education for youth footballers, both for boys and girls.”