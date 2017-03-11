Fitness Challenge going from strength to strength
Since its initial staging in 2015, the Guyana Fitness Games ‘Fitness Challenge’ has seen explosive growth on many fronts.
Crowd appeal, annual revenue, sponsorship, affiliated clubs, athlete conditioning and even the camaraderie of the gladiators has evolved. The growth of the event, which distinguishes the supermen and women from the mortals was quite evident on Sunday at the National Park when the third edition of the fixture was held.
This high intensity fitness regime which uses a mixture of aerobic exercises, gymnastics and Olympic weightlifting to push the body to its absolute limits of strength, endurance, and flexibility, drew the largest crowd of curious onlookers and fitness enthusiasts to date.
