Golden Jaguars to play Martinique in friendly engagement March 28th

The Golden Jaguars senior setup will return to the international circuit on March 28th against Martinique in international friendly slated to be held in Linden at 20:00hrs.

The match, which will take place during the FIFA International Window, will serve as preparation for Martinique’s upcoming campaign in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup in July. Martinique features in Group B alongside the United

States, Panama and either Haiti or Nicaragua. The previous international fixture held in the mining town occurred on May 19th 2011 with Guyana defeating Barbados 1-0. Admission to the venue will cost $1500 per ticket.

Guyana Football Federation (GFF), President Wayne Forde said “We are delighted that the Golden Jaguars will face Martinique this month as part of its warm up for the CONCACAF Gold Cup. This is going to be a great occasion and a challenging game against a very tough regional team that feeds a lot of players into the top leagues in Europe, as well as the French set-up. It is vital for our own development that we use these international calendar opportunities to expose the Jaguars to strong opposition. We urge all of our football fans to come out and support the team,” Forde was quoted as a saying in a press release.