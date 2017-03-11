Joseph defies Walton hundred to put Jaguars on top

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Chadwick Walton stroked his third hundred in four outings but a career-best seven-wicket haul from West Indies A seamer Keon Joseph gave Guyana Jaguars the early advantage in their sixth round game here yesterday.

The right-handed Walton struck 101 – his fourth first class hundred – as Jamaica Scorpions were bowled out for 255 on the opening day of the contest at Sabina Park.

Brandon King chipped in with 30, Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood got 29 while Devon Thomas made 26.

Behind their efforts, Scorpions were cruising at 212 for four but a sudden collapse saw them lose their last six wickets for just 43 runs.

Joseph helped instigate the decline, finishing with seven for 53 to also claim his first five-wicket haul in first class cricket.

At the close, Jaguars were motoring at 69 without loss courtesy of a breezy half-century from Shimron Hetmyer who was unbeaten on 51 off 54 deliveries.

He struck seven fours and a six while his partner, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, was unbeaten on 14 with a single boundary.

Jaguars trail by 186 runs heading into day two of the game.

Walton had earlier given the leaders Scorpions a bright start with another superb innings, to follow up his enterprising form in the Regional Super50.

Coming off a hundred in the semi-final against Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and another against touring England last month, Walton once again got among the runs.

All told, the right-hander faced 173 balls in just under 4-1/2 hours at the crease and gathered 11 fours and three sixes.

He put on 60 with Blackwood for the second wicket and 78 with King for the fourth, before he was fifth out, signaling the Scorpions decline.