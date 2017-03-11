Petra Organisation’s Futsal c/ships set to kick off Monday
The number one Futsal tournament, the Petra Organization Championships, will kick off Monday at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with six elimination fixtures.
In the opening fixture at 19:30hrs, North East La Penitence will lock horns with Leopold Street. At 20:15hrs, Festival City will play West Back Road.
The third contest will pit Tucville against Kitty Weavers from 21:00hrs, whilst the fourth fixture will witness North Ruimveldt engaging Agricola Champion Boys from 21:45hrs.
In the final two fixtures of the night, Broad Street Bullies engages Channel-9 Warriors from 22:30hrs and losing finalist Sparta Boss matches skills with Globe Yard from 23:15hrs.
