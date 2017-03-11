`I will give it my heart and soul’

By Royston Alkins

The draft of the highly anticipated 2017 Hero’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) ended in great disappointment for a lot of youngsters who seek to build a T20 career and earn big dollars in the lucrative cricket league in the process.

The league, however, offered 29-year-old Gajanand Singh some measure of hope to live out his childhood dream of representing the West Indies, when he earned an 11th round selection to the Guyana Amazon Warriors team yesterday, at the players draft in Barbados.

Singh, who subsequently received a number of congratulatory messages on social media, said that he plans to give it (his selection) his heart and soul when the tournament commences.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.