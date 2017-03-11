`I will give it my heart and soul’
-Says Gajanand Singh, one of four Guyanese in Guyana Amazon Warriors team to contest 2017 Hero CPL Tournament
By Royston Alkins
The draft of the highly anticipated 2017 Hero’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) ended in great disappointment for a lot of youngsters who seek to build a T20 career and earn big dollars in the lucrative cricket league in the process.
The league, however, offered 29-year-old Gajanand Singh some measure of hope to live out his childhood dream of representing the West Indies, when he earned an 11th round selection to the Guyana Amazon Warriors team yesterday, at the players draft in Barbados.
Singh, who subsequently received a number of congratulatory messages on social media, said that he plans to give it (his selection) his heart and soul when the tournament commences.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe
-
UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop
-
Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter
-
Fire rips through part of Queens, NY where Guyanese have busineses
-
[Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested
-
Royston King charged with forgery
US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here
-
Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ
-
Jagdeo, ex PPP ministers not amenable to settlement over Pradoville 2 – Nandlall
Comments
About these comments