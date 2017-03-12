Chanderpauls, Hetmyer hit fifties but Jaguars stumble late

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Test legend Shiv Chanderpaul and his son, Tagenarine, both stroked half-centuries while Youth World Cup star, Shimron Hetmyer, top-scored with another, but the sixth round clash between championship leaders Jamaica Scorpions and Guyana Jaguars remained evenly poised here yesterday.

Resuming the second day at Sabina Park on 61 without loss, Jaguars battled their way to 262 all out, a lead of seven runs on first innings.’

The 20-year-old Hetmyer converted his overnight 51 into 74 while the junior Chanderpaul gathered 58 and his father, 57.

At 219 for four in the second session, Jaguars appeared poised for a large score but they suffered a collapse to lose their last six wickets for 43 runs.

Captain and left-arm spinner Nikita Miller finished with four for 69 while part-time off-spinner Andre McCarthy picked up three for 18.

In their second turn at the crease, Scorpions lost John Campbell for a breezy 26 off 36 balls, as they reached the close at 61 for one – a lead of 54 runs overall.

Test batsman Jermaine Blackwood was unbeaten on a cameo 18-ball 25, which has included three fours and a six, and was partnered by first innings century-maker Chadwick Walton on four.

Jaguars kept Scorpions without success early on as Hetmyer and Tagenarine Chanderpaul extended their opening stand to 104 before being separated.

Hetmyer counted 10 fours and a six in an innings lasting 79 deliveries in just over 1-3/4 hours while Tagenarine faced 135 balls in 200 minutes, and hit five fours and a six in his third first class half-century.

Hetmyer was one of four wickets to fall for 52 runs leaving Jaguars on 156 for four but the senior Chanderpaul anchored a 63-run, fifth wicket partnership with Barbadian Raymon Reifer, which steadied the innings.

Shiv faced 147 deliveries in a shade under three hours at the crease and counted four fours while Reifer’s 28 came from 79 balls and included three fours and a six.