Futsal tourney gets cracking today with six pulsating contests

After much anticipation, the premier Futsal tournament in Guyana, the Petra Organization championships, will commence today at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue with six elimination fixtures.

The tournament opener at 19:30hrs will set the trend for a pulsation evening as North East La Penitence lock horns with Leopold Street. In the second contest at 20:15hrs, Festival City will match skills with West Back Road.

The third contest will pit Tucville against veteran unit Kitty Weavers from 21:00hrs while the fourth fixture will witness North Ruimveldt engaging Agricola Champion Boys from 21:45hrs.

In the final two fixtures of the night, Broad Street Bullies will engage Channel-9 Warriors from 22:30hrs and losing finalist Sparta Boss  will match skills with Globe Yard from 23:15hrs.

