Hope hits maiden century to put Red Force on top

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Kyle Hope’s maiden first class hundred underlined Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s dominance of the third day of their sixth round clash against Windward Islands Volcanoes, putting them in pole position for their second win of the Regional four-day championship.

In one of their best days of the campaign, the bottom-of-the-table Red Force produced a strong batting display to convert their overnight position of 23 for one into 203 for five declared.

Hope, unbeaten on 10 at the start, finished on 105 not out while first innings century-maker Yannic Cariah got 47 and Isaiah Rajah, 30.

Set 375 for victory, Volcanoes ended the day on 68 for one – requiring a further 307 runs on Monday’s final day to pull off an unlikely win.

Opener Kyle Hope stroked an unbeaten 105. (file photo)

The hosts lost opener Tyrone Theophile cheaply for two in the second over but veteran left-hander Devon Smith struck an unbeaten 41 in a 66-run second wicket stand with rookie Taryck Gabriel who finished 24 not out.

Smith has so far faced 114 balls in 127 minutes at the crease and struck a single four.

Earlier, Hope produced his career-best as he batted Red Force into a potential match-winning position.

All told, the Barbadian right-hander struck six fours in an innings spanning 212 deliveries in just under five hours at the crease.

More significantly, he anchored two productive stands to propel the innings. Firstly, he put on 73 for the second wicket with Rajah who hit four boundaries in a 56-ball knock.

When Rajah and Nicholas Alexis (0) perished in the space of 33 balls with just four runs added to leave Red Force on 87 for three, Hope controlled an 88-run fourth wicket partnership with Cariah who counted two fours in an 89-ball knock that lasted 127 minutes.

More in Sports

Reifer five-wicket haul puts Jaguars in sight of win

John powers past Anthony for first win of season

Morgan Learning Institute storms way into knockout round

Futsal tourney gets cracking today with six pulsating contests

Smith, Samuels shine as Cantons lift title

Hurricanes facing heavy defeat despite Bonner half-century

default placeholder

Joseph breaks Leslaine Lambert’s record

default placeholder

Wilson aims to obliterate competition at GMR&SC Drag Meet

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk