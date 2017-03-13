Hurricanes facing heavy defeat despite Bonner half-century

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Leeward Islands Hurricanes were facing a heavy defeat on today’s third day after suffering two batting collapses on the second day of their sixth round clash against Barbados Pride here Sunday.

Replying to Pride’s first innings of 313, Hurricanes were dismissed for 163 to concede a first innings lead of 150 runs – despite a defiant 70 from Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner.

Following on, Hurricanes were tottering on 16 for four at the close at Kensington Oval – still requiring a further 134 to avoid an innings defeat.

Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner struck his 13th first class half-century. (file photo)

Both openers Monctin Hodge and Jermaine Otto fell without scoring to leave Hurricanes two wickets down without a run on the board.

Otto nicked a drive at fast bowler Miguel Cummins to be caught at the wicket in the fourth over while Hodge also fell to a catch at the wicket off seamer Kemar Roach 11 balls later.

Nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph was bowled by off-spinner Roston Chase for one while Rahkeem Cornwall (3) edged a drive at left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican to Jonathan Carter at slip.

Earlier, Pride added just 11 runs to their overnight 302 for eight before being dismissed, with West Indies fast bowler Joseph accounting for both overnight batsmen Justin Greaves (38) and Warrican (32) to end with five for 42.

Hurricanes then slid to 37 for six in quick time as pacers Roach (3-29) and Cummins (3-34) sliced through the innings with three wickets apiece.

Bonner then propped up the innings with his 13th first class half century, hitting 10 fours off 169 balls in 4-1/4 hours at the crease.

He put on 43 for the seventh wicket with Gavin Tonge (17) before further resisting in a ninth wicket stand of 73 with Jason Campbell, who finished 39 not out.

Campbell struck two fours and two sixes off 75 balls.

Hurricanes were hampered by the loss of captain Kieran Powell who was unable to bat due to illness.

 

