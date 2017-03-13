John powers past Anthony for first win of season

Jamal John powered to his first win of the season yesterday, by out-dueling a game Michael Anthony in a thrilling two-man sprint finish in the Cheddi Jagan Memorial 50-mile road race at West Demerara.

The Team Coco wheelsman took pole position in one hour, 54 minutes and 30 seconds by a wheel ahead of Anthony for the fixture which started at Wales, proceeded to Parika and returned to Schoonord for the finish.

Team Coco’s elder statesman, Junior Niles tops the veteran performers in the event yesterday at West Demerara. (Orlando Charles photo)

John stopped the clock some 20 seconds faster than last year’s winning time which was recorded by club mate, Hamza Eastman. Alonzo Ambrose (Team Alanis) who has shown tremendous consistency this season, grabbed the final podium spot.  His teammate, Christopher Griffith placed fourth while standout junior rider, Curtis Dey and Mark Harris rounded out the top six rewarding positions.

In perfect conditions for racing, the event was a scorcher. Littered with several attacks especially from Husbands, the event was hyper competitive.

The riders stuck to the script and most of the starters were still bunched together with about 200m from the finish. As expected, a fierce sprint ensued but the tireless John proved he had the freshest legs to steal the show ahead of Anthony.

The cycling season continues today in Berbice with the fourth annual Benjamin Sports Store road race. The event which starts at 10:00hrs, will coincide with the proprietor, Wilbert Benjamin unveiling of a fitness centre at the Fyrish location.

More in Sports

Reifer five-wicket haul puts Jaguars in sight of win

Hope hits maiden century to put Red Force on top

Morgan Learning Institute storms way into knockout round

Futsal tourney gets cracking today with six pulsating contests

Smith, Samuels shine as Cantons lift title

Hurricanes facing heavy defeat despite Bonner half-century

default placeholder

Joseph breaks Leslaine Lambert’s record

default placeholder

Wilson aims to obliterate competition at GMR&SC Drag Meet

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk