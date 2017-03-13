John powers past Anthony for first win of season

Jamal John powered to his first win of the season yesterday, by out-dueling a game Michael Anthony in a thrilling two-man sprint finish in the Cheddi Jagan Memorial 50-mile road race at West Demerara.

The Team Coco wheelsman took pole position in one hour, 54 minutes and 30 seconds by a wheel ahead of Anthony for the fixture which started at Wales, proceeded to Parika and returned to Schoonord for the finish.

John stopped the clock some 20 seconds faster than last year’s winning time which was recorded by club mate, Hamza Eastman. Alonzo Ambrose (Team Alanis) who has shown tremendous consistency this season, grabbed the final podium spot. His teammate, Christopher Griffith placed fourth while standout junior rider, Curtis Dey and Mark Harris rounded out the top six rewarding positions.

In perfect conditions for racing, the event was a scorcher. Littered with several attacks especially from Husbands, the event was hyper competitive.

The riders stuck to the script and most of the starters were still bunched together with about 200m from the finish. As expected, a fierce sprint ensued but the tireless John proved he had the freshest legs to steal the show ahead of Anthony.

The cycling season continues today in Berbice with the fourth annual Benjamin Sports Store road race. The event which starts at 10:00hrs, will coincide with the proprietor, Wilbert Benjamin unveiling of a fitness centre at the Fyrish location.