Joseph breaks Leslaine Lambert’s record

In capturing 7-53 for the Guyana Jaguars against the Jamaica Scorpions in the first innings of their sixth round Regional four-day encounter fast bowler Keon Joseph is now the new record holder of the best figures by a fast bowler in Regional first-class cricket.

The West Berbice pacer’s figures eclipsed that of another Berbician, Leslaine Alonzo Lambert, whose 7 for 59 vs Trinidad and Tobago at Albion in 1983 was previously the best figures by a Guyanese pacer at the Regional first-class level.

Strangely enough, it was another Berbician Keith Cameron, who set the bar with 7 for 95 vs. the Combined Islands in St. George’s Grenada in 1975, some 42 years ago.

Also taking seven-wicket hauls at the Regional first class level are former West Indies speedsters Colin Croft and Reon King, Garfield Charles and current Guyana Jaguars coach Esaun Crandon.

 

Below is the list of Guyanese fast bowlers who have taken seven wickets in an innings at the Regional First Class Level.

Keith Cameron     –          7 for 95 vs Combined Islands, St. George’s, Grenada, 1975

Colin Croft           –              7 for 64 vs Jamaica, Albion, 1981

Leslaine Lambert  –          7 for 59 vs Trinidad and Tobago, Albion, 1983

Garfield Charles    –          7 for 105 vs the Windward Islands, Arnos Vale, St. Vincent and the Grenadines,  1985

Reon King            –              7 for 89 Guyana vs England (A), GCC Bourda, 2001

Esaun Crandon      –          7 for 126 vs Trinidad and Tobago, Guaracara Park, 2006

Keon Joseph         –           7 for 53 vs Jamaica, Sabina Park, 2017

 (Compiled by Charwayne Walker)

