Reifer five-wicket haul puts Jaguars in sight of win

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – All-rounder Raymon Reifer picked the ideal time to grab his second first class five-wicket haul, as he undermined leaders Jamaica Scorpions and put reigning champions Guyana Jaguars in pole position to take victory on the final day of their sixth round clash in the Regional four-day championship here yesterday.

Shimron Hetmeyer

Playing on the penultimate day of the contest at Sabina Park, the left-arm seamer claimed five for 60 to send Scorpions tumbling for an inadequate 188 in their second innings.

Veerasammy Permaul

Left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul supported with three for 40.

Left with 182 for victory, Jaguars reached the close on 79 for two – still 103 runs drift of their target heading into today’s final day.

Shimron Hetmyer stroked a typically flashy 42, striking five fours and a six in a 45-ball knock to give the innings a handy start.

He put on 30 for the first wicket with captain Leon Johnson (10) after Tagenarine Chanderpaul retired hurt before he had scored.

Left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer took his second five-wicket haul to bowl Guyana Jaguars into a strong position.

Hetmyer then dominated a 49-run, second wicket partnership with Vishaul Singh (13 not out) before perishing in the day’s final over.

Scorpions had earlier resumed the day on 61 for one but suffered a terrible batting collapse to lose their last nine wickets for 114 runs.

Permaul accounted for overnight batsmen Jermaine Blackwood (36) and Chadwick Walton (12) but Reifer was at the centre of the batting malaise, taking five of the last six wickets to fall.

Devon Thomas hit 32 and Brandon King, 22, the pair adding 35 for the sixth wicket but it was not enough to stave off the collapse.

 

