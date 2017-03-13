Smith, Samuels shine as Cantons lift title

MONG KOK, Hong Kong,  CMC – Opener Dwayne Smith stroked an up tempo half-century while Marlon Samuels produced a solid all-round performance, as Kowloon Cantons won the Hong Kong T20 Blitz by thrashing City Kaitak by 25 runs in the final here yesterday.

Opting to bat first at Mission Road Ground, Cantons piled up an overwhelming 222 for five off their 20 overs with captain Babar Hayat top-scoring with 76 off 40 balls and Smith weighing in with 68 off 43.

Samuels kept the sustained the tempo of the innings with 32 off 21 deliveries.

Hayat, a prolific ODI batsman for Hong Kong, slammed nine fours and four sixes as he posted 149 for the first wicket with former Barbados and West Indies right-hander Smith who belted four fours and five sixes.

Dwayne Smith struck a half-century to help Cantons win title.

When the pair were dismissed within 12 balls of each other, Samuels stepped up to blast two fours and two sixes as he put on a further 52 for the third wicket with Ashar Zaidi who ended on 24 not out.

Barbados-born England all-rounder Chris Jordan finished with one for 44 from an expensive four-over spell while Trinidad and Tobago all-rounder Rayad Emrit went wicket-less from his four overs.

In reply, City Kaitak made a good fist of it but the target proved out of their reach, as they were bowled out for 197 with two balls remaining in the innings.

Opener Kyle Coetzer led with an astonishing 63 form 36 deliveries, including a four and seven sixes, while Trinidad and West Indies left-hander Nicholas Pooran produced a cameo 28 from 15 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Both Jordan (7) and Emrit (4) failed to make an impression with the bat.

Samuels turned in another strong performance with the ball, taking two for 30 from four overs.

In the first game – the final one of the preliminaries – Jordan (3-16) and Emrit (3-26) both claimed three-wicket hauls as City Kaitak beat Samuel Badree’s Hong Kong Island United by 50 runs.

More in Sports

Reifer five-wicket haul puts Jaguars in sight of win

John powers past Anthony for first win of season

Hope hits maiden century to put Red Force on top

Morgan Learning Institute storms way into knockout round

Futsal tourney gets cracking today with six pulsating contests

Hurricanes facing heavy defeat despite Bonner half-century

default placeholder

Joseph breaks Leslaine Lambert’s record

default placeholder

Wilson aims to obliterate competition at GMR&SC Drag Meet

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. VIDEO: Jagdeo, Luncheon arrested in Pradoville 2 probe

  2. UG student charged with harbouring fugitive ex-cop

  3. Royston King charged with forgery

  4. Robert Persaud open to `mutually acceptable’ resolution of Pradoville 2 matter

  5. [Videos] Jagdeo, Luncheon and Persaud among seven arrested

  6. Phagwah and Diwali

  7. US-based Guyanese robbed of $3.6m shortly after arrival here

  8. Rohee says will co-operate with SOCU but not going to HQ

  9. Arrest warrant re-issued for Marcus Bisram


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Station Street Phagwah

GALLERY: Holi at the stadium

McDoom collision:

GALLERY: Holi at Indian Cultural Centre

The colours of the season

Participants in the march against street harassment

This Georgetown Public Hospital Ambulance crashed at Camp and North Road

Taking a rest on the lower trunk